The Tangy Secret Behind The Pioneer Woman's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is among the most comforting foods you'll find at summer cookouts. Traditionally made with a sweet mayonnaise dressing, it differs from pasta salad, which is typically coated in a vinaigrette dressing. Macaroni salad mix-ins may vary, but typically, you'll find crunchy bell peppers, celery, and even shredded carrots. However, everybody's recipe varies slightly, and plenty of folks have their own signature secret ingredients from chopped dill to hard-boiled eggs. Ree Drummond's secret ingredient adds both crunch and tang: By chopping up sweet and spicy pickles, she takes this BBQ favorite to the next level.

On the Pioneer Woman blog, Drummond shares her recipe for macaroni salad. It's fairly traditional, featuring roasted red peppers, black olives, and green onions. But diced pickles are what give her recipe an edge. She writes that you can add whatever kind of pickle you'd like, whether it be dill, bread-and-butter, or half-sour. However, she uses a sweet and spicy pickle, which she purchases from a local company in her home state of Oklahoma. No matter what type of pickle you go for, this secret ingredient will bring an unbeatable crunch and a layer of tanginess that takes the salad to a whole new level.