For The Best Lemonade, Freeze Your Lemons And Grab A Blender

When life gives you lemons, don't make lemonade right away. Freeze the lemons first and let the below-zero temperature take your favorite summer beverage to the next level. A few hours in the freezer and a good spin in the blender, and the most exquisite glass of frozen lemonade will arrive in your hands. It might be a small departure from the simple classic lemonade you know and love, but with a luscious, slushy-like texture and great flavor intensity, that surely can't be a bad thing.

If you've ever made smoothies with frozen fruits, you already know just how well it can improve the drink's texture. Frozen lemons are no different, so expect an icy lusciousness with this lemonade. That smooth flow is a lot more satisfying than the usual ice cubes as it arrives in chilling breezes, melting flavors straight onto the tip of your tongue.

Let's not forget you're also utilizing every part of the lemon with this twist. The bright, refreshing zing that often comes with the juice is now accompanied by the rind's zesty sparks, slightly more intense and even a little bittersweet. Better still, the lemony taste is further nuanced by bits and pieces of pulp and pith, offering even more sweet-tart complexity than your typical lemonade.