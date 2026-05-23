Upgrade An Envelope Of Dream Whip With This Tart Drink Mix
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We are always looking for cheap, easy, and most importantly, no-bake desserts — especially when the summer heat is on blast. This is where Dream Whip comes in handy. What might seem like a vintage treat is actually a shelf-stable product that you should have in your pantry. This whipped topping mix can be brought together with a little splash of milk and vanilla until it resembles a fluffy whipped topping. It can be combined with prepared instant pudding to create a tasty pie or used as a frosting for a homemade cake.
On its own, it tastes pretty basic, but when combined with one flavorful and unexpected addition, you can have a tasty, simple dessert that is just dying to be plopped into a pre-made pie crust. That ingredient is none other than powdered drink mix, which boasts more uses than you might expect. Powdered lemonade, from brands like Country Time, is a great choice, and it kind of gives off creamy lemonade vibes. The tart, sweet flavor of the lemonade is the perfect match for the milky, rich topping.
How to use this tasty topping
Making a creamy lemonade recipe couldn't be easier. Simply combine the lemonade mix with the Dream Whip mix, adding more liquid as needed until it reaches the proper consistency. The resulting fluff is light, sweet, and perfect for topping your favorite recipe. You could use it as a standalone pie filling, though we think it would be especially delicious dolloped on a homemade blueberry pie, since the acidity of the lemon would balance well with the tartness of the fruit. You could also use it on ice cream; we'd recommend trying it with a French vanilla, strawberry, or blueberry base to complement the brightness of the lemon and add color to this cooling, sweet treat.
Powdered lemonade isn't the only drink mix worth pairing with Dream Whip. Other popular powdered drink mix brands (which we tried and ranked) offer an array of whimsical and boldly colored toppings, including Canada Dry's ginger ale packets, Skittles drink mixes, and even A&W root beer-flavored mixes. How tasty would a float be, topped with a decadent candy- or soda-flavored whipped topping?