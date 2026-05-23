This Glass-Stacking Tip Creates Extra Room In Kitchen Cabinets

One thing to note is that this hack isn't very helpful for cylindrical glasses, so it might not even be worth testing out on sets that are fairly uniform in shape. This is not only to save you time — there's actually some downsides to storing glasses upside down, too. Glasses that have delicate rims, like Champagne flutes, can chip if stored upside down. Fractures can also occur if the weight is incorrectly bearing down on a fragile glass for an extended period of time.

Another thing to consider is whether or not you want the rim of your glasses touching the bottom of your shelf. Make sure that the surface is completely clean and disinfected, and that there isn't any risk of sealants or harsh chemicals transferring onto the glass. Similarly, make sure that the glasses themselves are clean and properly dried before flipping them, as any lingering moisture can become blocked inside, leading to musty smells or even mold. Here's the best way to clean wine glasses, if you really want to be careful.

That being said, glasses that are kept upside down are sealed from any external elements getting in, like dust or pests, and it's a perfectly safe method for most mugs and everyday glasses. Ultimately, there are ups and downs (pun intended) to the alternate flip method, but if one of the perks is saving space, it's definitely worth a shot.