Duck Vs Chicken: When To Choose Each For Flavor And Texture

Choosing duck versus chicken isn't a decision you are going to make all of the time, but sometimes a certain meal or preparation calls out for one over the other. As tasty as it can be, duck just isn't that popular in the United States, mostly because it's more expensive and not as widely available. That's a shame because duck is wonderfully flavorful, with earthy meat and plenty of delicious, rich fat. Despite being pretty similar on the surface, duck and chicken don't always work in the same dishes. That's why we reached out to an expert, Garrett Brower, the Chef de Cuisine of Bresca in Washington, D.C., to ask how he would prepare each meat, and what meals he would pair them with.

"Roasting is my ideal preparation for both chicken and duck," Brower says. That's because roasting creates that perfect contrast of crispy skin and tender juicy meat that's a signature of good poultry. However just because roasting is Brower's ideal method, it doesn't mean duck and chicken can be roasted the same way. Because of its large fat layer, a good crispy roasted duck will need to start at a higher temperature to render it out, and will require longer in the oven.

Brower highlights how chicken's versatility makes it an option for many different cooking methods. "Two preparations that stand out are poaching and grilling," he says. "Grilled chicken thighs or delicately poached chicken breasts are incredible."