These 2 Simple Ingredients Are Everything Your Air-Fried Salmon Needs To Shine

Air fryers are a heaven-sent kitchen tool that helps put dinner on the table in no time. If you want a perfect main dish on the plate with almost no effort, cooking salmon in the air fryer is the way to go. An air fryer keeps the inside tender while making the outside crisp. Best of all, it's ready in under 10 minutes. And to make your meal even simpler, this two-ingredient air-fried salmon is one recipe you'll keep coming back to week after week.

All you need to make this air-fried salmon is mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. Start by adding salt and pepper to your salmon fillet. Then, cover the top of each portion of salmon with your mayonnaise of choice using a basting brush, and then top with fresh or pre-grated Parmesan cheese. You get the creaminess and richness of the mayo alongside the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan. This combo develops a golden-brown crust that locks in all the moisture while adding plenty of flavor.

We recommend cooking your salmon anywhere from 380 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes. You can go a little longer if you like your salmon extra crispy. It's that easy. Prep time only takes minutes with this minimal-ingredient recipe, and the cooking time is blazing fast. Whether you're cooking an easy dinner or meal-prepping for the next few days, this quick and delicious salmon is the perfect foolproof recipe to add to your rotation.