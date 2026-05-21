These 2 Simple Ingredients Are Everything Your Air-Fried Salmon Needs To Shine
Air fryers are a heaven-sent kitchen tool that helps put dinner on the table in no time. If you want a perfect main dish on the plate with almost no effort, cooking salmon in the air fryer is the way to go. An air fryer keeps the inside tender while making the outside crisp. Best of all, it's ready in under 10 minutes. And to make your meal even simpler, this two-ingredient air-fried salmon is one recipe you'll keep coming back to week after week.
All you need to make this air-fried salmon is mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. Start by adding salt and pepper to your salmon fillet. Then, cover the top of each portion of salmon with your mayonnaise of choice using a basting brush, and then top with fresh or pre-grated Parmesan cheese. You get the creaminess and richness of the mayo alongside the salty, nutty flavor of Parmesan. This combo develops a golden-brown crust that locks in all the moisture while adding plenty of flavor.
We recommend cooking your salmon anywhere from 380 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes. You can go a little longer if you like your salmon extra crispy. It's that easy. Prep time only takes minutes with this minimal-ingredient recipe, and the cooking time is blazing fast. Whether you're cooking an easy dinner or meal-prepping for the next few days, this quick and delicious salmon is the perfect foolproof recipe to add to your rotation.
How to make this salmon meal 10x better
Now that you've got the basics of the protein covered, you can experiment with simple ways to upgrade your dish. For instance, there are many ways to elevate the flavor of mayonnaise, whether that's with a dash of your favorite hot sauce, a squirt of spicy brown mustard, or some finely chopped fresh herbs.
And if you want to level up the crunch factor, we suggest adding a sprinkle of panko breadcrumbs, everything bagel seasoning, or crushed Ritz crackers. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice right before serving also helps brighten the rich Parmesan topping. All of these are pantry staples that can instantly make the flavors and textures pop.
Now, what about side dishes that go perfectly with salmon? Crispy salmon works well with pretty much any vegetable and basic carb, so there are endless ways to round out the meal. For instance, one easy side dish is green beans tossed in a simple lemon garlic sauce. Roasted asparagus, mashed potatoes, and rice are other ideas that pair beautifully with the rich, savory flavors of the air-fried salmon. With barely any prep and endless ways to customize it, this crispy air-fried salmon is one recipe worth keeping in your back pocket.