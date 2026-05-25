Costco Customers Share This Warning About Its Popular Under-$20 Baking Sheet Set

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If you're looking for affordable, long-lasting, restaurant-quality baking sheets that can keep up with your busy kitchen, Costco's the place to go. One of the warehouse chain's better buys right now is the Tramontina Aluminum Baking Sheet Pan set, which comes in a pack of three for just $15.99. And with an average 4.6-star rating based on 400 reviews, you know it's a great value. However, it's not without its faults.

Even though it has 325 five-star reviews, some of those acknowledge that these pans, like some other kitchen items, should never go in the dishwasher. Many customers complain that after putting them in the dishwasher, the pans became pitted, discolored, and essentially ruined. "I've had to buy them a few times because my family keeps putting them in the dishwasher, but they can only be hand-washed. Other than that, they are great and so inexpensive," states a five-star reviewer on Costco's website.

Despite many customers loving their smaller size (9.5 inches by 13 inches) and durability, some say they wish the pans could be loaded in the dishwasher for easier cleaning. "The only thing I would change would be to make them from stainless steel. That would make them dishwasher-friendly," states a four-star reviewer. While you could technically return them, especially since the product description doesn't make it clear it's not dishwasher-friendly, most reviewers agree they're a great deal as long as you're willing to stick to hand washing.