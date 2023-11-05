Take Caution When Using Baking Soda To Clean Aluminum Pans

Baking soda may not sound glamorous, but it's a valuable pantry product. It's an economical go-to for a range of everyday cleaning duties, makes an effective all-purpose cleaner, cleans tough stains on baking sheets, kills household odors, and much more. With its mild abrasive qualities, baking soda excels at gently scrubbing away food bits from pots and pans without leaving scratches. However, if you're using aluminum cookware, it's crucial to ensure you rinse off all traces of baking soda post-cleaning.

For starters, the taste of baking soda is not great, especially when it's been rubbed into aluminum. You'll want to rinse to avoid that metallic, bitter flavor. In addition, the same product that cleans off discoloration can cause the same problem if left on the metal. Baking soda's low pH can react with the aluminum surface over time, potentially leading to unsightly discoloration, making that aluminum pan look dark and discolored. But a thorough rinse is your solution to preventing this unwanted side effect.