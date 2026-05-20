One Simple Prep Step Gives Grilled Vegetables A Bonus Layer Of Flavor

Root vegetables don't usually get much attention at a cookout. They're shuffled to the side of the plate next to the eye-catching burgers and ribs — treated like an afterthought, even though a pile of charred carrots or sweet potatoes might be the most quietly essential thing on the table. Done right, they bring color, sweetness, and a tender-crisp bite that plays perfectly against the richness of grilled meat — the key phrase being "done right." Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli says that means braising before they ever hit the grates.

Start by searing the vegetables until they've picked up some color, then get a braising pan going with your root vegetables, tap water, some fat, and seasoning, letting them cook low and slow until just tender but still firm to the bite. During that time, they pull in moisture and soften partway through, which means when they hit the heat, the outside can caramelize and char the way they're supposed to, without the inside lagging behind. The result is something with genuine depth: smoky and charred on the outside, soft and rich in the middle — far more interesting than anything that went straight from the cutting board to the grate.