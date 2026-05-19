Chocolate chip cookies are a crowd pleaser, but there's a lot of variance between even the best batches being bandied about. And there's absolutely no denying that most people's chocolate chip cookies suffer from, in the words of Djo's Joe Keery, "being basic." Leaving you with a sweet tooth temporarily quelled but nothing much to write home about. While there are entire sections of the internet examining how to bake the perfectly textured treat, the chocolate chip cookie mistake that holds most folks back starts with your choice of chocolate.

When it comes to America's favorite cookie, the primary focus is on the chips. But just because chips are in the name doesn't mean you have to actually use traditional chocolate chips. In fact, while they make a decent (read "basic") chocolate chip cookie, the quality and percentage of chocolate you use, and yes, even its shape, can dramatically affect the final product.

According to the experts over at King Arthur Baking Company (KABC), chocolate chips are designed precisely not to melt, which affects the overall texture. As KABC explains, cookies with traditional chocolate chips don't spread out as much as their chopped chocolate or chocolate disc counterparts.

It's something celebrity chef Jacques Torres (whose own chocolate chip cookie recipe is featured on The New York Times Cooking website) feels strongly about, saying in a Goldbelly interview, "I think chocolate is the most important ingredient." And who doesn't love a big chewy cookie with pools of melted chocolate, layered in a dense strata throughout?