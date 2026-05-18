This Is The Best Way To Keep Corn On The Cob Warm, According To A Renowned Chef

Corn on the cob is a beloved summer side dish, but sometimes timing your grilled meats and boiled corn can be a challenge. If you've tossed the ears in the pot a little too early for the burgers and brats to be fully cooked, here's how to keep them warm before serving. According to Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and executive chef and partner at Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in Dayton, Ohio, it's easy. "Drain the water and keep the cobs in the pot to stay warm," says Guzman.

As for how long to boil fresh corn, Guzman prefers six to eight minutes for juicy cobs, but stresses that this is a personal preference. It's important to keep an eye on boiling corn, as the color indicates when the corn is done. You want plump-looking kernels that have turned a vibrant yellow. Cooking times will vary depending on the corn (frozen cobs may take as long as 10 minutes), and make sure not to crowd the pot. What happens when you boil corn for too long? It loses flavor and turns rubbery.