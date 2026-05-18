Avoid This Cheap Frozen Dessert At Dollar Tree (Or Else You'll Just Waste Money)
Dollar Tree is known for the many hidden gems in its grocery aisles sold at accessible price points, particularly when compared to other chain stores. When browsing the frozen foods section, it might be tempting to pick up a bargain-priced dessert, but you should be careful when selecting these confections, as not all are of the same quality. If you truly love ice cream, make a point to avoid Dollar Tree's Founders Street Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert as it fails to satisfy.
When determining which frozen foods to buy and others to skip at Dollar Tree, this frozen dairy dessert is definitely one to avoid. It costs just $3 for a quart and a half of the frozen sweet, but even the rock bottom price tag isn't justified for this vanilla treat. Per Tasting Table's assessment, both consistency and flavor were major disappointments.
While it's true that many of your favorite grocery store brands can no longer be labeled as "ice cream" because of a lack of milkfat, this isn't exactly an indicator of whether or not the frozen desserts will be enjoyable. Unfortunately, this Dollar Tree product lacks quality across the board. Compared to other frozen dairy desserts — and even non-dairy frozen desserts — the taste and texture are a miss.
Finding a fulfilling frozen dessert
Although Dollar Tree's Founders Street Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert is one to avoid, that doesn't mean there isn't a bevy of sweets that are just as affordable and even more delicious. Even in Tasting Table's roundup of products to buy and skip at the store, the Minute Maid Soft Serve Frozen Lemonade is singled out and lauded with praise as an especially refreshing frozen treat. What's more? You can often find select quarter pints of Ben & Jerry's ice creams for around $1.25 at your local Dollar Tree.
The store also features other steadfast frozen favorites such as Klondike ice cream sandwiches, Blue Bunny mini ice cream cones, Magnum ice cream bars, and a variety of fruity Helados mini ice cream bars. Among all of these recognizable brands and reputable frozen desserts, you're sure to find one that will satiate your sweet tooth, regardless of whether or not they're considered "real" ice cream.
Saving money at Dollar Tree can be simple with a little bit of research beforehand. Look for brands you already enjoy that you can save on by buying them at Dollar Tree. Additionally, ask around and look for reviews on social media to get a feel for what resonates with customers. While not everything will be aligned to your personal preferences, this will help to inform your choices when shopping. Cost is not necessarily indicative of quality or lack thereof. As the saying goes, though, there's no accounting for taste.