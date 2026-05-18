Avoid This Cheap Frozen Dessert At Dollar Tree (Or Else You'll Just Waste Money)

Dollar Tree is known for the many hidden gems in its grocery aisles sold at accessible price points, particularly when compared to other chain stores. When browsing the frozen foods section, it might be tempting to pick up a bargain-priced dessert, but you should be careful when selecting these confections, as not all are of the same quality. If you truly love ice cream, make a point to avoid Dollar Tree's Founders Street Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert as it fails to satisfy.

When determining which frozen foods to buy and others to skip at Dollar Tree, this frozen dairy dessert is definitely one to avoid. It costs just $3 for a quart and a half of the frozen sweet, but even the rock bottom price tag isn't justified for this vanilla treat. Per Tasting Table's assessment, both consistency and flavor were major disappointments.

While it's true that many of your favorite grocery store brands can no longer be labeled as "ice cream" because of a lack of milkfat, this isn't exactly an indicator of whether or not the frozen desserts will be enjoyable. Unfortunately, this Dollar Tree product lacks quality across the board. Compared to other frozen dairy desserts — and even non-dairy frozen desserts — the taste and texture are a miss.