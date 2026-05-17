Why Trader Joe's Was Once Sued Over Juice

Nobody likes to overpay, but these days, it's hard not to feel that's happening too often. Whoever finalizes the prices at Trader Joe's knows this. Among grocery chains, TJ's has a general reputation of affordability, though, of course, shoppers will still often bump against economics in the cheese aisle, and who among us could've kept Two Buck Chuck at $2 in this economy? Back in 2022, a class action lawsuit alleged that TJ's wasn't just expensive — but intentionally overcharging customers for its cold-pressed green juice, by way of misleading packaging.

The lawsuit, filed to cover plaintiffs in 12 states, alleged that TJ's juices were more processed than advertised. The lawsuit argued that cold-pressing is taken to mean a single pressing of fruits and vegetables to juice, and nothing more. It was also argued that cold-pressing is inferred to mean minimal processing, and minimal processing was what justified its higher price. At the time, the cold-pressed green juice retailed at $3.39 for 15.2 ounces of juice. Trader Joe's, according to the plaintiffs, "sold more of the Product and at higher prices than it would have ... resulting in additional profits at the expense of consumers."

The case reached a federal judge in Illinois, who dismissed it. TJ's uses what is called hydrostatic pressure processing (HPP) to prep its cold-pressed juices. HPP is a water-based, high-pressure method for packaging perishables. Plaintiffs claimed this process was the problem. Yet, in the judge's opinion, Trader Joe's had been factually accurate. Its products undergo cold-pressing before HPP, and had (and still does) expressly declared on the juice packaging that it was processed.