Subway Started Toasting Its Subs To Compete With This Once-Popular Chain

It may sound unusual, but there was once a time when a toasted sandwich was a unique and innovative idea. Today you can go to Firehouse Subs or Jimmy John's for toasted subs, but in the early 2000s this was still novel. During this time, Quiznos swiftly took the sandwich world by storm and by 2003, it had more than 2,000 locations worldwide, with new ones reportedly opening every 16 hours. The chain even peaked at over 5,000 restaurants. To differentiate itself from the competition, every Quiznos sub ran through a conveyor belt toaster oven. Business was pretty good for a while. But then Subway, which had previously only offered cold sandwiches, introduced toasted subs in 2004.

Subway had nearly 20,000 restaurants across North America in 2004. Despite Quiznos' popularity, Subway was in a better position to attract more customers who wanted a warm sandwich. Quiznos' advertising relied heavily on the idea that it offered toasted subs, making it unique. One slogan was just "Mmm ... toasty." Subway switching to toasted subs cut that unique angle off at the knees, so much so that Quiznos eventually dropped the toasted focus from its advertising.

Interestingly, the conveyor belt toaster at Quiznos took 45 seconds. Subway's appliances got the job done in half the time. It may not seem like much, but this is fast food we're talking about. Subway's famous $5 Footlong promotion, now with toasted subs, was stiff competition for Quiznos. Subway was just too widespread and offered better deals, even if it placed last out of 20 sandwich chains that we ranked. Regardless of Quiznos' popularity, franchise owners were already struggling to make profits before Subway introduced toasted subs, largely due to a shaky financial model.