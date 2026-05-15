Not Pine Nuts: Giada De Laurentiis' 'Superfood' Pesto Calls For A Different Kind Of Nut

Basil, olive oil, garlic, lemon, pine nuts, salt, Parmigiano, and Pecorino: It's a simple combination, but the ingredients that make up traditional pesto alla Genovese come together to create one of the most delicious and nutritious pasta sauces out there. While some Italians might shake their heads at any sort of modifications to the traditional recipe, Giada de Laurentiis shared her superfood-inspired take on the classic Ligurian pasta sauce on Instagram. which features walnuts instead of pine nuts.

While pine nuts give pesto its classic buttery flavor and texture, they can be quite expensive, especially if you're buying them in bulk for a large batch of the sauce. Walnuts, on the other hand, are generally cheaper than pine nuts — and they're just as good for you, if not better. De Laurentiis said that she adds walnuts for their Omega 3s, but they're also full of protein, and they have double the amount of fiber pine nuts have.

Beyond their health benefits, walnuts seriously elevate both the flavor and texture of pesto. They blend just as well into the mixture, giving you that classic smooth consistency, and they've got a great earthiness to them that you won't get from the more delicate pine nut. If you're looking to make homemade pesto but don't want to break the bank — or miss out on some essential nutrients — give walnuts a try in your next batch.