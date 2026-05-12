Is The Trick For Removing Red Wine Stains Actually ... Adding White Wine? Here's How It Works

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Red wine stains are no joke. Even red wine is, itself, stained. In order to produce red wine, the anthocyanins in the grape skins are macerated and fermented, thereby producing a heavy pigment. The length of maceration and aging determines how red, pink, or deep purple a wine becomes. For this reason, lifting a light-bodied Pinot Noir stain from a favorite sweater might be easier than removing a splash of Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot. Whether your mission is to get red wine stains out of a white tablecloth or (worse) a beige linen couch, there's a quick way to "fight fire with fire" that actually works: Simply erase red wine with white wine.

Tannins — the natural compounds that come from grapes' seeds and skin — give wine its unique dimensionality and character. Alas, those same tannins also give red wine its infamous staining power. The anthocyanin pigments are the color, and the tannins are the binder. However, in a feat of scientific ingenuity, we've learned that the tannic structure of white wine effectively counteracts the tannins of the red wine, helping to neutralize the stain at its fundamental base level.

To remove a red wine stain, soak the stained area in white wine. This method works fabulously for submersible fabrics like clothing, napkins, or tea towels. If full submersion is not possible — like stains on area rugs or couch cushions — then that white wine can be poured directly from the bottle onto the stain.