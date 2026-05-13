A Bartender Says Cocktail Prices Don't Always Tell The Full Story

We get it: Shelling out $15 for a cocktail is the pits. After ordering a second round, "a fun night out" can start to feel financially stressful. It's no secret that leisure prices are sky-high in modern America — and it's also no secret that (current economic backdrop notwithstanding) craft cocktails always cost more than simply cracking open a can of beer. Asking your bartender to shake, strain, and pour a beverage requires not just their professional expertise and extra labor, but also the cost of the ingredients. More goes into the menu prices at your local cocktail bar than meets the eye.

According to Cody Nicoll, cocktail prices don't always tell the full story. Nicoll is an Ottawa-based sommelier and mixologist who is a managing partner of Ember Live Fire Grill, co-owner of Bar Ocelli, and the owner of Hospitable Nicoll. He sat down with Tasting Table to let us in on a little industry insider knowledge — namely, how discerning imbibers can be sure they're getting what they pay for when they choose to splurge on drinks out.

"For me personally, the value is always in the ingredient," Nicoll tells us. "I most often notice cocktail menus that feature high prices for drinks made with lower-quality ingredients." For instance, if the costliest offering on a cocktail menu is a gargantuan frozen daiquiri, there's a sporting chance that it'll be made with artificial sour mix or other lower-quality ingredients (aka it's overpriced).