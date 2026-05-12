Why Haribo Gummies Are So Hard

Everybody has an opinion about candy. Whether you reckon dark or milk chocolate is superior, or think Turkish delight is heavenly or despicable, it's all a matter of personal opinion. When it comes to gummies, texture preference is as influential as any other factor. Haribo is one of the world's most popular gummy producers, available in over 100 countries. Its Goldbears gummies were the first of its kind, originally called "Dancing Bears," (well, technically, "Tanzbären" in German), and inspired by a now-outdated circus attraction.

Using animal-based gelatin as the gelling agent was not a new practice in 1922 when Hans Riegel unveiled his confectionery dancing bears, but it has remained the sole gelling agent (apart from two varieties available in Australia) in Haribo gummies to this day. Using gelatin over other gelling agents, such as pectin or starch, is what gives its gummies their harder, more elastic texture.

Gelatin's strength and resistance is due to its chemical components. Derived from animal collagen, gelatin is comprised of a triple-helix structure of protein strands which, along with the application of heat in the production process, are unraveled and reconstituted into the candy's chosen shape. When the liquid gelatin cools, these protein strands attempt to return to their original shape, and in the process, lock the other ingredients and additives inside a soft-yet-firm form. Haribo uses primarily pork skin-derived gelatin, although halal versions are also produced from beef collagen.