How Popcorn And Pickles Became A Texan Movie Theater Combo Must-Grab

Most Americans are well acquainted with movie theater popcorn, but in some regions, the snack is served with a side that might be surprising. Across many Texan cinemas, pickles are a standard concession order alongside popcorn, and for those who grew up snacking on both together, the idea of enjoying a movie sans pickle just doesn't hit the same. "We moved to Alaska and when I asked for a pickle they laughed at me like it was a joke," wrote a pickle-and-popcorn-loving fan on Facebook. "I grew up in Texas and this was the default way for me to eat popcorn," added another. Popcorn and pickle lovers are quick to defend their love of this snack online, prompting those who haven't tried the order to wonder what they are missing out on.

Origins of pickles in Texan theaters have been linked to German immigrants who brought their love of fermented foods to the area in the 19th century. As pickles grew in popularity at gas stations and concession stores, the crunchy snacks also made their way into movie theaters. "I was today years old when I found out this isn't everywhere," noted one snacker on TikTok. Some moviegoers have been disappointed when they were handed a packet of relish instead of classic dill pickles. Others crave popcorn that has been drizzled with pickle juice while settling into movie theater seats.