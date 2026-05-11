You're Probably Undercooking Your Boiled Eggs Without Realizing It
Boiled eggs are one of the easiest things to make. You simply heat up a pot of water, lower in the eggs, and wait. Everyone has different tricks they like to use, like turning off the heat, using a steaming basket, or starting with cold water. A little vinegar in the water is a great trick, too, as is utilizing an ice bath for easier peeling. However, none of it matters unless you cook the eggs correctly — and there's a good chance you're not giving them all the time they need.
To ensure they are safe to eat, hard-boiled eggs need to cook for at least four to five minutes. Otherwise, you run the risk of making yourself sick, especially if the eggs contain harmful bacteria like salmonella. The FDA recommends cooking all eggs until both the yolk and white are firm, and if you like your eggs runny, make sure to use pasteurized ones.
If you're unsure whether your eggs are fully cooked while they're still in the pan, the easiest thing to do is give them an extra few minutes, especially if you've only just passed the five-minute mark. Some people cook their boiled eggs for up to 12 minutes, while seven to eight minutes is the usual aim for medium-boiled eggs.
Smart tests and timing can help ensure perfectly boiled eggs
If you've already cooled your eggs down, you can try the Jacques Pépin-approved spin test. All you need to do is spin the egg on the countertop and watch what it does. The center of gravity of a raw egg will shift around as it moves, preventing it from spinning properly, while a cooked egg will spin smoothly and may even end up standing upright.
Another great trick is to shine a flashlight through the egg. If it's fully cooked, the light won't pass through. Some other hacks include placing the eggs in water to see if air bubbles form, or shaking them to listen for any sloshing around, but these can be a little tougher to judge accurately.
Instead, go with your gut. If you peel the egg and the white looks and feels soft, just boil it for a few extra minutes. An undercooked boiled egg will also have a runny yolk, so if you cut into an egg and notice this, keep the other ones boiling, or start again. We tried almost every way to cook a hard-boiled egg, and one of the most foolproof methods is to boil the eggs for 30 seconds before lowering the heat and simmering them for six to 12 minutes. This should ensure a delicious, but safe, breakfast every time.