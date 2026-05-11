You're Probably Undercooking Your Boiled Eggs Without Realizing It

Boiled eggs are one of the easiest things to make. You simply heat up a pot of water, lower in the eggs, and wait. Everyone has different tricks they like to use, like turning off the heat, using a steaming basket, or starting with cold water. A little vinegar in the water is a great trick, too, as is utilizing an ice bath for easier peeling. However, none of it matters unless you cook the eggs correctly — and there's a good chance you're not giving them all the time they need.

To ensure they are safe to eat, hard-boiled eggs need to cook for at least four to five minutes. Otherwise, you run the risk of making yourself sick, especially if the eggs contain harmful bacteria like salmonella. The FDA recommends cooking all eggs until both the yolk and white are firm, and if you like your eggs runny, make sure to use pasteurized ones.

If you're unsure whether your eggs are fully cooked while they're still in the pan, the easiest thing to do is give them an extra few minutes, especially if you've only just passed the five-minute mark. Some people cook their boiled eggs for up to 12 minutes, while seven to eight minutes is the usual aim for medium-boiled eggs.