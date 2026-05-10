Ever Notice Fruit Tastes Sweeter When You Add Salt? Here's The Reason

Have you ever watched someone sprinkle a piece of fruit with salt before eating it? It's one of those counter-intuitive tricks that folks love to share. You take something that is already sweet, add a bit of salt, and suddenly it (somehow) tastes even sweeter. While it may seem like it, this is not, in fact, magic. There's a bit of interesting science involved.

Even if you have never added salt directly to fruit, maybe you have tried a bite of prosciutto-wrapped cantaloupe or a grilled watermelon salad sprinkled with salty cotija. To get away from fruit, the experience of bacon served alongside syrupy pancakes or dark chocolate topped with coarse sea salt delivers the same effect. The easiest explanation has always been that these contrasting flavors play off one another, and this idea gets bandied about quite a bit. In truth, it is much more complex than that, with the salt enhancing your experience of sweetness through several different channels.

We will start with the simplest: Salt is a universal flavor enhancer. The more salt you use, the more it reduces our ability to taste sweetness while enhancing umami. At lower concentrations, however, it reduces our experience of bitterness while increasing sweet, sour, and umami flavors. When the bitterness receptors on your tongue are inhibited, many things are likely to taste a bit sweeter. But there is still more to it. Researchers have shown a clear physiological link between salt and sweet with one particular neurological pathway.