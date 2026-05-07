Make Eggs And Toast 10X Better With A Creamy, Old-School Method

There may not be a dish that better exemplifies breakfast than eggs and toast. There are a thousand ways that it can be served, the eggs can be fried, scrambled, sunny side up, the toast can come with butter and jam or olive oil and salt, and all sorts of other additions can come on the side. Even a fancy sourdough avocado toast with poached eggs and asparagus fits the bill. But there's one classic eggs-and-bread breakfast in particular that is due for a resurgence: creamed eggs on toast.

If you've never heard of this particular morning meal, we don't blame you, this is a dish that is said to have gotten its start back in the Depression and has long since gone out of style. Despite the trying times of its origin, however, this is a recipe that could easily be adapted to modern tastes — particularly with a few choice alterations. The dish itself is a simple combination of chopped hard-boiled eggs and creamy white sauce — also known as bechamel. It is easy to prepare, requiring only basic culinary skills and the most humble of ingredients — eggs, butter, flour, and milk — but is nevertheless a decadently creamy way to start the day.

To make this dish at home, all you really need is a good hard-boiled egg recipe and the knowledge of how to make a roux and thin it out with milk. Cook up two hard-boiled eggs, one slice of toast, and about a half-cup of sauce per serving, chop the eggs into the sauce, ladle it over the toast, and breakfast is served.