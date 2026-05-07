The US State Home To What Andrew Zimmern Calls 'One Of The Best Sandwiches I've Ever Eaten In My Life'

Having hosted a Travel Channel series devoted to tracking down the world's most bizarre foods, chef and tastemaker Andrew Zimmern may have gained a reputation for a palate that runs to the outré and unconventional. There is, nevertheless, one state where his culinary tastes align perfectly with the local mainstream. In Pennsylvania, Zimmern was fortunate enough to sample a Pittsburgh roast beef sandwich, which he recalled as being "one of the best sandwiches I've ever eaten in my life."

Speaking to NEXTpittsburgh in April 2026, discussion of Pittsburgh's restaurant scene prompted Zimmern to rhapsodize about a roast beef sandwich crammed with French fries and cheese, accompanied by a cup of gravy on the side. Based on this description, Zimmern is almost certainly talking about what is, to Pittsburgh natives, known simply as a Pittsburgh sandwich — or at least a variation of it. Traditionally, a Pittsburgh sandwich is a brick-thick assemblage of Italian bread stuffed with a choice of meats, provolone cheese, fries, tomatoes, and a vinegar-based coleslaw. Even in a state renowned for its proud and vibrant sandwich culture, Pittsburgh-style sandwiches have arguably become one of the city's most iconic repasts.

According to unproven but nonetheless resilient legend, the sandwich was supposedly invented in the 1930s for steelworkers on break, turning what would normally be sides into fillings for the sake of speed. What is beyond doubt is that to many, the Pittsburgh sandwich is synonymous with Primanti Bros., a Steel City institution since 1933, which began serving up these behemothic sarnies to truck drivers eager for a full meal that could be eaten easily in their vehicles. Today, the still-thriving sandwich shop has claimed a James Beard Award designating it as one of its America's Classic restaurants.