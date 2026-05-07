The US State Home To What Andrew Zimmern Calls 'One Of The Best Sandwiches I've Ever Eaten In My Life'
Having hosted a Travel Channel series devoted to tracking down the world's most bizarre foods, chef and tastemaker Andrew Zimmern may have gained a reputation for a palate that runs to the outré and unconventional. There is, nevertheless, one state where his culinary tastes align perfectly with the local mainstream. In Pennsylvania, Zimmern was fortunate enough to sample a Pittsburgh roast beef sandwich, which he recalled as being "one of the best sandwiches I've ever eaten in my life."
Speaking to NEXTpittsburgh in April 2026, discussion of Pittsburgh's restaurant scene prompted Zimmern to rhapsodize about a roast beef sandwich crammed with French fries and cheese, accompanied by a cup of gravy on the side. Based on this description, Zimmern is almost certainly talking about what is, to Pittsburgh natives, known simply as a Pittsburgh sandwich — or at least a variation of it. Traditionally, a Pittsburgh sandwich is a brick-thick assemblage of Italian bread stuffed with a choice of meats, provolone cheese, fries, tomatoes, and a vinegar-based coleslaw. Even in a state renowned for its proud and vibrant sandwich culture, Pittsburgh-style sandwiches have arguably become one of the city's most iconic repasts.
According to unproven but nonetheless resilient legend, the sandwich was supposedly invented in the 1930s for steelworkers on break, turning what would normally be sides into fillings for the sake of speed. What is beyond doubt is that to many, the Pittsburgh sandwich is synonymous with Primanti Bros., a Steel City institution since 1933, which began serving up these behemothic sarnies to truck drivers eager for a full meal that could be eaten easily in their vehicles. Today, the still-thriving sandwich shop has claimed a James Beard Award designating it as one of its America's Classic restaurants.
Sandwich-lovers are spoiled for choice in Pennsylvania
Interestingly, Zimmern describes the sandwich he enjoyed so much as coming with a side of gravy for dipping — something more often associated with the famous French dip sandwich, which is served with flavorful jus for the same purpose. This option does not appear to feature on the Primanti Bros.' menu, though Zimmern did indeed visit the restaurant for an episode of "Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern," admitting afterwards he was not expecting to enjoy the fry-filled sandwich as much as he did. But Primanti Bros. is far for the only spot for sandwich lovers in the Keystone State. No matter where you are in Pennsylvania, happiness can be found either between two slices of bread or stuffed in a roll.
Of course, there's the classic Philly cheesesteak, another sandwich that Zimmern previously praised. While it has launched countless debates, the cheesecake may take the crown for being the Pennsylvania sandwich that has achieved the greatest national popularity (though Philadelphians grumble no one outside of the city of brotherly love makes them correctly). Alternatively, there's the Italian hoagie, piled with salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and spicy or sweet cherry peppers. Or, if you're in Pennsylvania Dutch country, you might opt for a sandwich of egg, cheese, and fried scrapple, the meatloaf-like favorite (with which Zimmern is also familiar) that's composed pork offal and trimmings that would otherwise be discarded.
Shoving a fistful of French fries in a sandwich was always going to be too good an idea for only one state to think of doing it. Should you find yourself in New Brunswick, New Jersey, you might want to try an appropriately named Fat Sandwich, a submarine roll filled with everything from fries to chicken tenders to mozzarella sticks, which is much favored by local college students at the end of a late night — it might even rival Pennsylvania's greats.