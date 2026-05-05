Give Twice-Baked Potatoes A Broccoli Cheddar Upgrade For An Elevated Side Dish
Twice-baked potatoes are like baked potatoes' more mature cousin. They're essentially the lovechild between mashed potatoes and baked potatoes, meaning you get a creamy, luxurious center and a slightly crispy shell that can be dressed up with any number of toppings, from cheese and bacon to herbs and compound butter. But one of the combinations that you may not have ever thought to try is broccoli and cheddar.
This dynamic duo is a popular addition to soups and regular baked potatoes, but when you add it to your twice-baked potatoes, you'll get an even more flavorful bite (and an extra dose of greens). Our recipe for broccoli cheddar twice-baked potatoes puts both flavors at the forefront, calling for the florets to be roasted alongside the potatoes before being added to the mash with cheddar cheese and a handful of other ingredients. The roasted broccoli adds depth, while the cheddar cheese gives the mash a familiar flavor and extra richness.
Ways to elevate this steakhouse-worthy side
This simple potato dish already has pizzazz and flavor, but there are other ways that you can add extra richness and take it to the next level. Our recipe calls for milk, sour cream, and mustard to be added to the potato filling, but you could also add extra richness by adding mascarpone cheese to it. This rich, fatty cheese would add extra creaminess to your potato filling and elevate the entire dish. You could also swap out a mild cheddar cheese with a sharper variety, or use it in conjunction with another cheese like Gruyère or butterkäse for a meltier bite. Add a scoop of sour cream or crème fraîche to serve.
The flavor of the broccoli and cheddar is neutral, so this side can pair well with an array of foods. Baked potatoes are excellent pairings for juicy steak recipes — think ribeye, filet mignon, and porterhouse. However, they could also be served alongside a hearty bowl of chili for a dressed-down dinner.
Whip up this broccoli cheddar twice-baked potatoes recipe for dinner tonight.