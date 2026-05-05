Give Twice-Baked Potatoes A Broccoli Cheddar Upgrade For An Elevated Side Dish

Twice-baked potatoes are like baked potatoes' more mature cousin. They're essentially the lovechild between mashed potatoes and baked potatoes, meaning you get a creamy, luxurious center and a slightly crispy shell that can be dressed up with any number of toppings, from cheese and bacon to herbs and compound butter. But one of the combinations that you may not have ever thought to try is broccoli and cheddar.

This dynamic duo is a popular addition to soups and regular baked potatoes, but when you add it to your twice-baked potatoes, you'll get an even more flavorful bite (and an extra dose of greens). Our recipe for broccoli cheddar twice-baked potatoes puts both flavors at the forefront, calling for the florets to be roasted alongside the potatoes before being added to the mash with cheddar cheese and a handful of other ingredients. The roasted broccoli adds depth, while the cheddar cheese gives the mash a familiar flavor and extra richness.