Costco is a membership-based retail warehouse known for convenience. Customers can grab groceries, pick up a prescription, shop for appliances, and even grab a hot meal all under one glorious roof. The fabled Costco deli section is a particularly great aisle for customers who value that signature Costco convenience, as it houses one the brand's most underrated items.

I often find myself in need of filling meals that are tasty and easy to prepare, and the Kirkland Chicken Yakisoba Stir Fry is one of my favorite things to grab from the Costco deli section. It's a large spread of noodles, juicy chunks of marinated chicken, stir fry sauce, and a mixed vegetable blend containing carrots, bell peppers, red onions, broccoli, and snap peas. The stir fry kit comes together in a single pan with minimal effort, and the resulting meal is flavorful, filling, and makes for great leftovers. All you have to do is drizzle a bit of oil in a large pan and cook the vegetables until they begin to soften. Then, you toss in the chicken for a few minutes before adding in the noodles and the sauce and stirring well. The noodle-to-vegetable-to-meat ratio is just right, and the sauce has a yummy salty and sweet flavor that brings everything together. Plus, the noodles have a snappy, almost al dente texture that creates a satisfying bite. It is a great option for a foolproof successful stir fry.