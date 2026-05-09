The Underrated Costco Deli Item I Never Skip
Costco is a membership-based retail warehouse known for convenience. Customers can grab groceries, pick up a prescription, shop for appliances, and even grab a hot meal all under one glorious roof. The fabled Costco deli section is a particularly great aisle for customers who value that signature Costco convenience, as it houses one the brand's most underrated items.
I often find myself in need of filling meals that are tasty and easy to prepare, and the Kirkland Chicken Yakisoba Stir Fry is one of my favorite things to grab from the Costco deli section. It's a large spread of noodles, juicy chunks of marinated chicken, stir fry sauce, and a mixed vegetable blend containing carrots, bell peppers, red onions, broccoli, and snap peas. The stir fry kit comes together in a single pan with minimal effort, and the resulting meal is flavorful, filling, and makes for great leftovers. All you have to do is drizzle a bit of oil in a large pan and cook the vegetables until they begin to soften. Then, you toss in the chicken for a few minutes before adding in the noodles and the sauce and stirring well. The noodle-to-vegetable-to-meat ratio is just right, and the sauce has a yummy salty and sweet flavor that brings everything together. Plus, the noodles have a snappy, almost al dente texture that creates a satisfying bite. It is a great option for a foolproof successful stir fry.
What makes the Chicken Yakisoba Stir Fry underrated among its peers?
While the Kirkland Chicken Yakisoba Stir Fry is a frequent repurchase in my household, there are a few users on Reddit that suggest the meal needs a bit of customization to really hit the mark. One person said that they add a drizzle of sesame oil, and another shared, "Only critiques are that the chicken pieces need to be chopped apart a bit to distribute them out and the sauce needs water added." Some people's need to spruce the stir fry up a bit combined with the fact that many on Reddit also report that it is a seasonal item are likely the biggest contributing factors to this Costco prepared meal not getting more attention.
One of the Chicken Yakisoba Stir Fry's greatest qualities is the fact that one tray comes out to about eight servings. That means you can feed a decent crowd, especially if you are treating the stir fry like a side paired with other delicious Japanese dishes. If the stir fry is the main dish, then you'll have plenty of leftovers to enjoy. This is a dish that tastes great fresh and even better the next day when all of the flavors and textures settle in together. Next time you are on the hunt for a quick meal that will feed the whole family (or yourself for a few days), then the Kirkland Chicken Yakisoba Stir Fry is the one to grab.