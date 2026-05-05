What Part Of The Pig Is Pork Jowl?

Pork has so much to offer in terms of variety. From ribs and chops to prosciutto and salami, the possibilities of what you can make from a single animal are almost endless. We ranked every cut of pork from worst to best, featuring a whopping 21 different cuts of pork. You'll likely be familiar with most of the cuts, but one less commonly seen cut of pork is the jowl.

Pork jowl, also known as hog jowl, comes from the cheek and chin area of a pig's head, more specifically, the area underneath and near the jaw and chin, as opposed to the actual cheek that sits between the eye and the mouth. Pork cheeks are usually a different cut of meat than the jowls and are sold separately as such. Pork jowl contains lots of connective tissue and fat. Compared to bacon, which is made from the belly or the back of a pig, hog jowl tends to have a bit more meat than fat when compared to traditional bacon.

Some retailers will sell raw, uncured pork jowl, while others will sell it already cured, similar to bacon. When shopping for pork jowl, it's best to seek out skin-off jowls, or ask the butcher to remove the skin for you. Unless you're planning to use the skin to make chicharrones or cracklings, the skin can be tough to remove yourself, so it's usually easier just to have the butcher do it for you.