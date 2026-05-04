Take 15 Minutes To Turn Green Beans Into A Steakhouse-Style Side Dish
Steakhouses are known for their elevated side dishes, from perfect baked potatoes smothered with all the classic toppings to garlic mashed potatoes, flavorful mushrooms, and the infamous creamed spinach. One of these classics that never seems to get enough love, though, is green bean almondine. Fresh green beans are excellent on their own, but when paired with a nutty topping, all of their fresh, herbaceous notes are amplified even more.
Our green bean almondine recipe requires only 15 minutes and seven ingredients, but it will upgrade almost any other dish that you serve with it. The instructions are simple and will yield a steakhouse-quality side every time: Cook the beans briefly in water before seasoning them with butter, sliced toasted almonds, and Parmesan. The almonds offer a nutty undertone while the seasonings and Parmesan uplift the flavor of the green beans and provide the perfect savory contrast. The beans are fresh, so they pair well with light proteins — think summery chicken and seafood dishes. However, for the true steakhouse experience, go for a juicy ribeye (like this one that's cooked in a sous vide) or filet mignon; these steaks will offer an umami, juicy complement to the beans.
Other ways to upgrade green bean almondine
Since green bean almondine is so simple to make, there are many ways that you can add your own creative spin to it. One of our favorites is to swap the regular butter with browned butter. Browning the butter will toast milk solids and amplify those nutty notes in the almonds. Since browning the butter will reduce its size (you're cooking the water content off), you'll need to start with more butter than the 1 tablespoon our recipe calls for. If you like sweeter notes, you can use honey-roasted almonds, or drizzle some honey on your dish before serving. You don't need a ton of sweetener to enhance the flavor of this side.
Our recipe doesn't call for garlic, but this allium (along with shallots) can be added to the dish as well. Their sweetness would marry well with both the almonds and whatever seasonings you choose to use on your steak.
Check out this recipe for a simple and tasty green bean almondine.