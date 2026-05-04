Take 15 Minutes To Turn Green Beans Into A Steakhouse-Style Side Dish

Steakhouses are known for their elevated side dishes, from perfect baked potatoes smothered with all the classic toppings to garlic mashed potatoes, flavorful mushrooms, and the infamous creamed spinach. One of these classics that never seems to get enough love, though, is green bean almondine. Fresh green beans are excellent on their own, but when paired with a nutty topping, all of their fresh, herbaceous notes are amplified even more.

Our green bean almondine recipe requires only 15 minutes and seven ingredients, but it will upgrade almost any other dish that you serve with it. The instructions are simple and will yield a steakhouse-quality side every time: Cook the beans briefly in water before seasoning them with butter, sliced toasted almonds, and Parmesan. The almonds offer a nutty undertone while the seasonings and Parmesan uplift the flavor of the green beans and provide the perfect savory contrast. The beans are fresh, so they pair well with light proteins — think summery chicken and seafood dishes. However, for the true steakhouse experience, go for a juicy ribeye (like this one that's cooked in a sous vide) or filet mignon; these steaks will offer an umami, juicy complement to the beans.