The Budget-Friendly Yet Flavorful Cut Of Meat That's Perfect For Grilling Season

Planning a cookout? Odds are you've asked yourself what to throw on the grate that, one, tastes good, and two, won't punch a hole in your wallet. Consider this a sign to give pork tenderloin a shot — this cut is genuinely one of the smartest buys you can make for a cookout. Pork tenderloin typically goes for around $4 a pound at Walmart and on Amazon. That's a genuinely affordable cut.

Sure, there are even cheaper cuts out there — take pork shoulder as an example. You can find it for $2.50 to $3 per pound, depending on the retailer. But unlike tenderloin — which can be grilled and plated in mere minutes — it's better to slow-cook pork shoulder until it's pull-apart tender. That can take anywhere from three to four hours, so you really need to plan.

If that sounds like too much of a hassle for you during grilling season... pork tenderloin it is. For the price, it really is the easiest cut you can buy.