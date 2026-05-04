The Budget-Friendly Yet Flavorful Cut Of Meat That's Perfect For Grilling Season
Planning a cookout? Odds are you've asked yourself what to throw on the grate that, one, tastes good, and two, won't punch a hole in your wallet. Consider this a sign to give pork tenderloin a shot — this cut is genuinely one of the smartest buys you can make for a cookout. Pork tenderloin typically goes for around $4 a pound at Walmart and on Amazon. That's a genuinely affordable cut.
Sure, there are even cheaper cuts out there — take pork shoulder as an example. You can find it for $2.50 to $3 per pound, depending on the retailer. But unlike tenderloin — which can be grilled and plated in mere minutes — it's better to slow-cook pork shoulder until it's pull-apart tender. That can take anywhere from three to four hours, so you really need to plan.
If that sounds like too much of a hassle for you during grilling season... pork tenderloin it is. For the price, it really is the easiest cut you can buy.
Its ease of cooking is why it's the best cut for grilling season
Never worked with a pork tenderloin before? It's right there in the name — it's super tender, with a mild flavor. Its leanness means it's extremely forgiving on the grill, and there's no drippy fat to singe your eyebrows with a flare-up when you put it onto the grate. Its leanness, however, also means that it's easier to overcook than juicier cuts. So long as you pay make sure to rotate the slab of tenderloin every few minutes on the grill until it's got color on all sides, then tug it over to the cool zone of the grill to finish, it'll be fine.
Value aside, if you just picked up your first grill and are still learning the ropes, pork tenderloin is a super beginner-friendly cut. Easy doesn't mean bad, though. The mildness of tenderloin makes it exceptionally versatile. You can soak it overnight with your choice of marinade — anything will do, from lemon juice and garlic to honey and herbs — and it'll soak up all the flavors wonderfully. Slice it into hot, thick chunks for a simple roasted pork tenderloin dinner or thin for pork sandwiches the next day; this cut can accommodate whatever style of preparation you have in mind.