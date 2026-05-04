Locals Say Taco Bell Can't Hold A Candle To This Beloved Alabama Mexican Chain

Taco Bell holds a very special place in the hearts of many fast food customers around the world. But it's not the only Mexican-inspired restaurant chain to have devotees. Taco Casa, which has seven locations around Tuscaloosa, Alabama, may pale in comparison to Taco Bell when it comes to size and scope, but its fans are just as enthusiastic. Taco Casa is the passion project of founder and CEO Rod Wilkin, who grew up in Wichita, Kansas, but played college football for Alabama. The restaurant opened its doors in 1974 and expanded its menu and locations over the years.

Today, Taco Casa offers a menu similar to Taco Bell's. There are hard and soft shell tacos, nachos, burritos, and Taco Casa Favorites, including Mexican pizza, taco burgers, tostadas, taco salads, and enchiladas. Fillings definitely lean toward Tex-Mex rather than authentic Mexican food; tacos are of the ground beef, shredded cheddar, and iceberg lettuce variety. This makes it a definite kin to Taco Bell, and some customers have no problem making the comparison. "I loved Taco Casa in college and often wished we had one locally," one Reddit user wrote. "Better than Taco Bell."

However, some others (mostly those who aren't native to Alabama) aren't fans. "I do not get the hype behind this place. Their food is worse than Taco Bell, more expensive, and literally every time I've tried eating there the tables were so dirty I had to wipe them down just to keep my arms from sticking," one disappointed customer wrote. Another explains, "It's one of those things only locals enjoy. I think Taco Bell beats it any day of the week, but my friends in Tuscaloosa strongly disagree."