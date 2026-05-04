Locals Say Taco Bell Can't Hold A Candle To This Beloved Alabama Mexican Chain
Taco Bell holds a very special place in the hearts of many fast food customers around the world. But it's not the only Mexican-inspired restaurant chain to have devotees. Taco Casa, which has seven locations around Tuscaloosa, Alabama, may pale in comparison to Taco Bell when it comes to size and scope, but its fans are just as enthusiastic. Taco Casa is the passion project of founder and CEO Rod Wilkin, who grew up in Wichita, Kansas, but played college football for Alabama. The restaurant opened its doors in 1974 and expanded its menu and locations over the years.
Today, Taco Casa offers a menu similar to Taco Bell's. There are hard and soft shell tacos, nachos, burritos, and Taco Casa Favorites, including Mexican pizza, taco burgers, tostadas, taco salads, and enchiladas. Fillings definitely lean toward Tex-Mex rather than authentic Mexican food; tacos are of the ground beef, shredded cheddar, and iceberg lettuce variety. This makes it a definite kin to Taco Bell, and some customers have no problem making the comparison. "I loved Taco Casa in college and often wished we had one locally," one Reddit user wrote. "Better than Taco Bell."
However, some others (mostly those who aren't native to Alabama) aren't fans. "I do not get the hype behind this place. Their food is worse than Taco Bell, more expensive, and literally every time I've tried eating there the tables were so dirty I had to wipe them down just to keep my arms from sticking," one disappointed customer wrote. Another explains, "It's one of those things only locals enjoy. I think Taco Bell beats it any day of the week, but my friends in Tuscaloosa strongly disagree."
Why do Tuscaloosans love Taco Casa?
Alabama definitely has a unique food and drink scene, and Taco Casa fits right into that. Some people can't get enough of the chain's taco sauce. A loyal customer said it's simply unrivaled: "The thing about Taco Casa is the unique flavor of their taco sauce. It can't be replicated." But for most native Tuscaloosans, there's something else powerful at play when it comes to their love for Taco Casa: nostalgia. "As a native who loves Taco Casa, I'll just say it's one of those things you ate as a kid that in retrospect makes no sense and perhaps objectively is not great but you've got a tie to it so it sticks with you," one person wrote on Reddit.
"I like it because it reminds me of positive memories from my childhood and it's kind of a ritual for me and my mom," someone else shared. A customer who's been eating there for half a century had this to say: "It sounds trite, but it's a Tuscaloosa tradition. It was one of the first 'fast-food' restaurants in town. I've been going there for 50 years. I do like the fact that they don't put MSG in their food, and believe me I can tell when restaurants do. I won't touch Taco Bell. Yeah, we know it's not 'real Mexican' food, but we like it."
There's no shortage of good tacos in every U.S. state, including Alabama. But as many express, the love for Taco Casa transcends the notions of "good," "bad," and "Mexican food." Its menu may resemble somewhat Taco Bell's, but it functions differently. While Taco Bell might be where some people stop after a long night out, Tuscaloosans frequent Taco Casa because of the place it holds in their hearts, the passion evident in Rod Wilkin's vision, and also a little bit because of that one-of-a-kind taco sauce.