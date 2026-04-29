Is A DIY Hot Sauce Kit ACTUALLY Worth It?

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Kitchen projects like homemade jams and pickles can be easy and relaxing, but hot sauces are another story. Between sourcing ingredients and bottling equipment to working with peppers that can burn your nose and eyes (even if you don't accidentally touch your face), DIY spicy sauces can seem both intimidating and costly. The Millhouse Spice Co. Ultimate Edition Hot Sauce Making Kit claims to cut out a lot of the work for you — but is it actually a useful shortcut to delicious fiery concoctions? We teamed up with "Extreme Reviews" to give you a seriously spicy scoop on this product.

This hot sauce kit does deliver many items for $59.95, including five types of dried chilies (jalapeño, chipotle, habanero, chiles de árbol, and ghost peppers). The bundle also contains a "gourmet spice blend," powdered cayenne pepper, apple cider vinegar, and dried mango to round out the flavor of your sauces. On the equipment side, you get a recipe booklet, protective gloves, four glass bottles, a funnel, and stick-on labels to dress up your bottles.

To test out the quality of the ingredients, functionality of the equipment, and overall usefulness of the kit, "Extreme Reviews" braved the heat and whipped up recipes from the included booklet, such as smoky chipotle sauce and mango habanero sauce. Check out the video and see if this "ultimate" kit is the right buy to get you or a loved one on the path to hot sauce greatness.