Embassy Chefs 'Bend The Rules A Little Bit' For King Charles, Queen Camilla's US Visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting the United States. On their very first day, they paid a visit to the British Embassy, where they attended a garden party and had afternoon tea — what can we say, the Brits do love their traditions. Within those traditions, though, there is space for experimentation, as shown by the garden party's menu, which included a flavor that's normally not part of afternoon tea: the roast beef and horseradish combo.

In a video shared by the British Embassy Washington on X, the Head Chef at the Embassy, Craig Harnden, revealed that four types of sandwiches were prepared for the afternoon tea, including a roast beef and horseradish one. Harnden acknowledged that this sandwich is "not normally traditionally involved in the afternoon tea flavors," but the Embassy happens to have the "first imports of British beef, which I'm more than happy to use for this special occasion. Bend the rules a little bit." Indeed, the roast beef and horseradish sandwich is more of an English pub staple, and perhaps not what King Charles typically eats every day.