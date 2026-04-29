Here's What's Really Missing In Most Store-Bought Kimchi

It's hard to describe homemade kimchi in a way that does it justice. Store-bought kimchi can be very good, but it often suffers the same fate that many products do when compared to homemade counterparts. It doesn't capture the tangy, savory, sometimes spicy and surprising flavor profile of homemade kimchi. However, making kimchi can be labor-intensive and intimidating for beginners, so premade brands offer a decent substitute. As good as they may be, these ready-made brands are often missing a key element of what kimchi really is: something called sohn-mat, or "hand taste."

Sohn-mat is a Korean culinary concept that exists in many cultures, even if they don't name it. It's the feeling that goes into a dish. It's like how your grandmother could make a batch of cookies without a recipe and just know how much sugar to add, how long to work the dough, and how long to bake them. It's something that can't be written down. It's just knowing. When it comes to the many types of kimchi, it's integral.

Tasting Table spoke to Chef Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," and we asked if she agreed store bought kimchi was missing this personal element. "Sohn-mat is real, and it shows up in the flavors. It is the care, the instinct, the small decisions your hands make without measuring. That is very hard to package," she told us. "I learned to cook from my Lola (my grandmother), and she cooked with her hands. It has taken me many years to replicate her flavors and be able to put them into repeatable measurements."