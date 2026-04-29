3 Cooks Stanley Tucci Recommends If You Enjoy Watching Content Like His
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Stanley Tucci has been spellbinding audiences with his passion for all things culinary since the 1996 release of "Big Night," the cinematic love letter to Italian cuisine Tucci co-wrote, co-directed, and co-starred in, sure to appear on any worthwhile list of the best food movies ever. Since then, Tucci's lifelong dedication to food and cooking has manifested in multiple TV shows and cookbooks, but most recently, the "Devil Wears Prada 2" star and "Stanley Tucci: Searching in Italy" host has gained a devoted following for his warm, unpretentious videos explaining how to make his favorite dishes.
With characteristic generosity, Tucci took to Instagram to highlight some of the cooks that he follows online, suggesting that, if his audience enjoys watching him, they might enjoy some of his favorite culinary content creators as well. As Tucci's advice is usually worth listening to, here's what you need to know about the three individuals he singled out for praise.
Corre Larkin
Filmed in the kitchen of her home in Newport Beach, California, the videos of Corre Larkin, or @cocolarkincooks, have won over many more fans than Stanley Tucci, who described her simply as "amazing," with her easy-to-follow, yet imaginative spins on everything from familiar comfort foods and forgotten classics, to dishes submitted by her own followers. Larkin's eclectic repertoire of recipes ranges from stuffed Asian cabbage balls to roast chicken cooked in the style of steak au poivre, but she takes a particular interest in traditional peasant cuisine.
Larkin credits her passion for cooking to the decade she spent in London, England, at a time when British cooking shows were dominated by figures such as Nigella Lawson, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, and Jamie Oliver. After initially taking the plunge into Instagram to boost her self-founded vintage and antique business — which is evident in her array of enviable cookware — she was encouraged by friends who had enjoyed her cooking to create an online hub for her recipes. An early one of these recipes — a pastina featuring alphabet pasta — unexpectedly went viral.
Soon thereafter, cooking for an online audience became Larkin's full-time occupation. Since beginning her Instagram, she has accrued a staggering 1.7 million followers. Larkin can also be found on TikTok and YouTube.
Peter Hanley
Cuisine is a product of place — the local ingredients that go into it, the cultural techniques specific to a regional culture, and the evolving or perennial tastes of the people who live there. Few online cooks exemplify this ideology better than Peter Hanley of @petes_pans. A series of Instagram videos frequently features Hanley cooking traditional Pyrenean and Iberian dishes against the backdrop of stunning vistas across Spain, France, and Portugal.
"He's always cooking outside ... he's really amazing," Stanley Tucci said of Hanley on Instagram. Followers of Hanley can revel in watching him prepare slow-cooked Catalan pig's trotters in the medieval town of Guimerà, a pot-au-feu using duck instead of beef in the heart of Gascony, and other older-than-old school classics. Hanley's videos serve as a travelogue of the regions he passes through on his culinary journey, stopping at local restaurants, markets, and sites of interest.
Those particularly inspired by Hanley's cooking can become members of the Culinary Academy of the Pyrenees, which Hanley operates, to gain access to exclusive recipes and techniques. Beyond Instagram, Hanley can also be found on TikTok and YouTube.
Adam Byatt
Inarguably the most professionally accomplished of the cooks recommended by Stanley Tucci, Adam Byatt, or @adambyatt on Instagram, is the chef behind the restaurants Bistro Union and the Michelin-starred Trinity — both in Clapham, South West London. He has won numerous further accolades over the nearly four decades he has spent working as a professional chef. Despite this intimidating pedigree, however, the instructional videos Byatt hosts on his Instagram are refreshingly uncomplicated and welcoming to the layman.
Tucci described Byatt as "fascinating to watch", and he's not wrong. When Byatt shows you how to make a luxuriant farfalline with crab, basil, chili, and lemon, and calls it "simple," he makes you believe it. Followers can also look forward to seeing Byatt prepare dishes that achieved prominence in the 1990s UK restaurant scene he emerged from, such as paprika-spiced chicken Hongroise. In addition to his Instagram and YouTube, Byatt's recipes can also be found in his 2010 cookbook "How to Eat In."