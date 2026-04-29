3 Cooks Stanley Tucci Recommends If You Enjoy Watching Content Like His

Filmed in the kitchen of her home in Newport Beach, California, the videos of Corre Larkin, or @cocolarkincooks, have won over many more fans than Stanley Tucci, who described her simply as "amazing," with her easy-to-follow, yet imaginative spins on everything from familiar comfort foods and forgotten classics, to dishes submitted by her own followers. Larkin's eclectic repertoire of recipes ranges from stuffed Asian cabbage balls to roast chicken cooked in the style of steak au poivre, but she takes a particular interest in traditional peasant cuisine.

Larkin credits her passion for cooking to the decade she spent in London, England, at a time when British cooking shows were dominated by figures such as Nigella Lawson, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, and Jamie Oliver. After initially taking the plunge into Instagram to boost her self-founded vintage and antique business — which is evident in her array of enviable cookware — she was encouraged by friends who had enjoyed her cooking to create an online hub for her recipes. An early one of these recipes — a pastina featuring alphabet pasta — unexpectedly went viral.

Soon thereafter, cooking for an online audience became Larkin's full-time occupation. Since beginning her Instagram, she has accrued a staggering 1.7 million followers. Larkin can also be found on TikTok and YouTube.