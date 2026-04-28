Don't Use Just One — Combine These 2 Store-Bought Sauces For Better Pasta

A great pasta dish always comes down to choosing the right sauce, and haven't we all got a favorite type of pasta sauce? Oftentimes, you probably find yourself torn between two familiar choices at the grocery store: marinara and Alfredo. Perhaps you want the tangy acidity of the first sauce and its comforting warmth, but also crave the way the latter's creamy swirls make dinner night feel restaurant-worthy. Why choose at all when you can have both? Mix them, and have yourself one satisfying pasta dish with a scrumptious pink sauce.

It's a perfect push-and-pull of depth and richness when marinara and Alfredo sauces meet. The signature tomato brightness and vinegar edges are still ever-present, only rounded out by a creamy undertone and garlicky nuances. In return, the marinara's sharpness is exactly what offsets the Alfredo sauce, adding dimensions where there's usually only a creamy heaviness. These flavor layers meld into each other so seamlessly that you'd almost forget they are originally two different sauces.

The texture change is a bit more subtle, but nevertheless still enjoyable. You might get more of the Alfredo sauce's silky smoothness, clinging every flavor note to flat fettuccine strands or nestling it in the ridges of rigatoni pieces. In between which are tiny chunks of tomato, occasionally popping up and further elevating the sauce's marinara intensity.