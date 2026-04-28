Don't Use Just One — Combine These 2 Store-Bought Sauces For Better Pasta
A great pasta dish always comes down to choosing the right sauce, and haven't we all got a favorite type of pasta sauce? Oftentimes, you probably find yourself torn between two familiar choices at the grocery store: marinara and Alfredo. Perhaps you want the tangy acidity of the first sauce and its comforting warmth, but also crave the way the latter's creamy swirls make dinner night feel restaurant-worthy. Why choose at all when you can have both? Mix them, and have yourself one satisfying pasta dish with a scrumptious pink sauce.
It's a perfect push-and-pull of depth and richness when marinara and Alfredo sauces meet. The signature tomato brightness and vinegar edges are still ever-present, only rounded out by a creamy undertone and garlicky nuances. In return, the marinara's sharpness is exactly what offsets the Alfredo sauce, adding dimensions where there's usually only a creamy heaviness. These flavor layers meld into each other so seamlessly that you'd almost forget they are originally two different sauces.
The texture change is a bit more subtle, but nevertheless still enjoyable. You might get more of the Alfredo sauce's silky smoothness, clinging every flavor note to flat fettuccine strands or nestling it in the ridges of rigatoni pieces. In between which are tiny chunks of tomato, occasionally popping up and further elevating the sauce's marinara intensity.
A hybrid sauce that belongs in your favorite pasta dishes
An equal blend of both sauces should do the trick for your first try, but feel free to adjust based on your personal preference. Perhaps go in with more marinara sauce if you feel like it's overpowered by the Alfredo. With no store-bought jars of pasta sauce readily available, simply build the pink sauce from fundamental staples, such as tomatoes, garlic, dried herbs, butter, cream, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Alternatively, other tomato-based sauces are suitable switch-ups whenever you want to further experiment. Pair the Alfredo with arrabbiata sauce for a spicy iteration of this combination, or utilize a bolognese sauce to make a meatier, more savory version.
If you've got any pasta recipe that typically calls for either marinara or Alfredo, consider trying it with this hybrid mix for a change. Undoubtedly, it's good enough to toss with a simple panful of boiled pasta. You can even keep it company with all the usual add-ons from both sauces, such as freshly-chopped basil and shredded cheese. Proteins, such as ground beef and chicken, are just as welcome. Don't hesitate to go the extra mile with meatballs or chicken Parmesan, either. For a larger, slightly heftier meal, perhaps try a pasta bake. Better yet, fold it into your lasagna recipe for a brand new twist in an overly-familiar dish.