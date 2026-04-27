Move Over, Brazilian Cheese Bread: 2-Ingredient Parmesan Bites Will Be Your New Air-Fryer Fave

The best way to give any food an upgrade? Add cheese. Cheeseburgers? Check. Cheesy garlic bread? Check. Melted American cheese on apple pie? You bet. But what happens when you want to turn cheese itself into a snack food? Well, we have just the suggestion: 2-ingredient air-fried Parmesan bites.

This recipe, which has made its rounds on social media, calls for combining finely grated Parmesan with egg whites, rolling the mixture into balls, freezing them for a couple of hours, and air-frying them until golden brown. This recipe is like a simplified take on Pão De Queijo, also known as Brazilian cheese bread, which calls for combining the cheese and with tapioca flour (or starch), milk, and eggs, giving you more of a bready texture.

If you don't own an air fryer, you don't have to miss out on this simple snack. For an extra crispy exterior, fry your balls in oil until they're brown and crispy, or bake them for about 20 minutes until they're fragrant and brown on the outside — just make sure to flip them midway through the cooking time. They're best served hot, and while you can store them in the fridge for later, they will lose some of their crunch.