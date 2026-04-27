The Nutritional Value Of Coffee, According To Science

Looking up the health benefits of coffee is the ultimate proof of confirmation bias; if you search "will coffee destroy me or save my life?" you can easily find yes and no answers for both. Despite this, there is ever-mounting evidence that there's more good in your cup of joe than bad.

Let's consider pure black coffee and take a closer look at its baseline health benefits — excluding additions like dairy or sugar which bring their own array of macro and micronutrients, good and bad. Strictly speaking, the nutritional value of coffee is relatively low, as it contains almost no macronutrients — that's the big three: fat, protein, and carbs, and it provides only around 1-2 calories for every 100 ml of black coffee, according to a 2014 paper published by The Royal Society of Chemistry.

But that same study does show that coffee contains some levels of micronutrients, however. These are mostly essential minerals, with every 100 ml of coffee containing 92 mg of potassium, 8 mg of magnesium, and 0.7 mg of niacin (a B vitamin). For those who drink multiple cups a day, this can be a good way to contribute to their overall daily recommended intakes.