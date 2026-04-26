Stop Slow Cooker Hot Spots From Burning Food With This One Quick Step

The idea of making food in a slow cooker is a very appealing one. You add all your ingredients to the pot, switch it on, and it does the rest. So it can be a little disconcerting when your supposedly set-and-forget meal ends up unevenly cooked or even burnt in some places. The truth is that, just like your oven or microwave, a slow cooker can have hot spots. It will vary from cooker to cooker, but these hot spots are often found on the side opposite to the control panel.

You might be tempted to stir the food to avoid uneven cooking, but if you're making something like a crockpot vegetable lasagna, this isn't an option. A simpler and more effective solution is to rotate the insert, just as you would turn around a tray of cookies in the oven. The insert is going to be hot, so this needs to be done wearing oven mitts. For models with a round insert, you may be able to turn it in place. For oval models, you'll need to lift it out and rotate it 180 degrees.

Ideally, the operation should be done with the lid still on. One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with their slow cooker is lifting the lid, which drops the temperature and extends the necessary cooking time.