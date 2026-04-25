Here's What Happened To A Filet-O-Fish After 3 Years In The Fridge, According To A McDonald's Customer 'Experiment'

Most of us have heard at least one urban myth about fast food saying that it supposedly never goes bad, but one McDonald's customer decided to put that claim to the test by keeping a Filet-O-Fish in the fridge for three years. At first glance, in the photo (see below), this venerable sandwich does look to be in surprisingly good condition, although on closer inspection, "good" may be overselling it somewhat. While it certainly doesn't look its age, the sandwich appears noticeably dry with a crack running down the middle of its desiccated bun. Under a glob of congealed sauce, the patty itself also dried out, shrinking inside its once-crispy coating — certainly not the kind of Filet-O-Fish shrinkflation people usually complain about.

This aged Filet-O-Fish, possibly the oldest one in the world, was shown off in a Reddit thread, where its owner states, "It has effectively no mold and does not smell bad at all." They posted this and speculated on why it might be so, wondering, "How many chemicals are in the food to enable it to last this long without going bad."

Most of the commentary around this was, understandably, from grossed-out people saying to just throw it out, and one commenter laughing at the "immortal" Filet-O-Fish. There was also an angry McDonald's assistant manager who instructed the poster to, "Go put a piece of bread in your fridge and it won't mold either." More serious commenters argued that food additives were nothing to do with this, with one pointing out, "The low temp plus lack of virtually all moisture means mold/bacteria will have a hard/impossible time growing." Meanwhile, because this is the internet, others were poking fun at using "chemicals" as a scare word, leaving comments like, "I googled it and my whole body is actually chemicals! This has gone too far."