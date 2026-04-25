The Ideal Room Temperature For Storing Spirits, Wine, And Liqueurs

If you've ever wondered why your favorite drink tastes that much better at a bar than at home, it could be more than just the atmosphere or the friendly bartender; there's a chance you're not storing your booze at the best temperature. While it's common to expect "room temperature" to be an adequate description for safely storing spirits, wine, and liqueurs, the reality is that not all rooms are the same temperature. Indeed, these three types of booze require different storage temperatures. When storing liquor of any type, there are two main threats: microbes chomping on the consumable ingredients on our favorite bottles, and oxidization, which robs them of freshness or intensity. Both of these negative effects are slowed by keeping alcohol at cool enough temperatures. To help us navigate the temperature ranges best for booze, we've got some valuable insights from experts behind the bar.

First up, to ensure our spirits stored properly, Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More gives us some useful direction. "Ideally you have a spot to store spirits that is in the 55 to 65 degree Fahrenheit [range] — this will ensure there are no chemical reactions that would cause the spirit's flavor and character to diminish." With the higher alcohol volume and lack of sugar of pure distilled spirits, they're basically immune to microbial growth, but oxidation can take hold over extended periods if bottles (especially, opened ones) are kept too warm.