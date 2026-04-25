Why Deli Pasta Salad Tastes So Much Better Than Homemade

Even the best home cooks expect that some at-home dishes won't quite stack up to the professionals, but that problem is harder to understand when something as simple as pasta salad is concerned. Certainly, dishes involving special ingredients or advanced techniques may turn out better in a professional kitchen, but cold, dressed pasta with chopped veggies and deli meat seems like it should be just as good at home. Pasta salad isn't that complicated, is it?

We reached out to Meredith Sornsin, the owner at Log Cabin Deli and Market, to figure out what is going on behind the scenes that make deli pasta salad so good — and to see what she does differently than home cooks. "There's not a lot of technical skill to making a good deli pasta salad on your own!" Sornsin reveals. "As long as you don't over-boil your noodles and use quality ingredients, your pasta salad will turn out great." However, she does note that the recipe itself may influence which pasta salad tastes best.

Log Cabin offers several different pasta salads, designed to sell out within three days. "Our Jalapeño Popper Pasta is my favorite right after it's mixed up, especially if the noodles are still a little warm and the bacon is nice and crispy," Sornin says. "Our Broccoli Salad, Dill Pickle and Italian Pastas taste best the second day, after all the flavors set in." As for how to imitate that success at home, the rest of her advice comes down to a few small tricks and best practices.