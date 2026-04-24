The Swicy Snack A Dietitian Recommends For A Filling, High-Fiber Bite
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If you like a snack that's sweet with a little bit of heat, then you may just be a fan of the flavor profile known as "swicy." That is, a delightful combination of both sweet and spicy. There are many different ways to team up these tastes into a dynamic duo that's both delicious and nutritious. We spoke to Angel Luk, an expert and registered dietician, to get her advice on the very best options for a swicy snack that doesn't skimp on the fiber. "I would recommend homemade or store-bought sweet and spicy roasted chickpeas," she recommends.
With fiber quickly surpassing protein as the new nutritional trend, finding foods that can both suit your swicy snack desires and provide proper nutrients may feel like a tall order, but it doesn't have to be. Of roasted chickpeas, Luk mentions, "This swicy snack would offer a lot of plant-based protein and fiber that improves blood sugar management and appetite control." There are plenty of different store-bought roasted chickpea varieties to choose from, like these Biena Chickpea Snacks, but preparing a batch of your own is nearly as easy.
Start with a basic recipe for crispy chickpeas, which you can prepare in a skillet on the stovetop. Alternatively, you can make this snack in an air fryer or the oven. Choose your favorite swicy ingredients such as smoked paprika or hot honey for a fully customized treat that's sure to fill and fulfill. In no time, you'll have a filling, high-fiber snack.
Tips for finding and making your own swicy snacks
Though swicy snacks seem to be a newer trend for American foodies, this combination of flavors has long been a feature of cuisines from all around the world. As the popular pairing continues to gain traction, more foods are getting the swicy treatment and you can join in the flavorful fun too. Take a sweet snack and add an element of spiciness to it or take a hot treat and add a portion of sweetener to achieve the desired balance of swicy taste to satisfy your personal preference.
If gut health is a concern, fiber-rich snacks and those with probiotics are essential. "Kimchi would be a good option because it's spicy, fermented, and contains probiotics," she continues. "To make it swicy, add some sweetness with a tiny drizzle of honey or maple syrup." There are plenty of high-fiber foods that complement any diet, giving you the opportunity to get creative with your swicy snacking.
For example, try sliced apple chips accented with a generous sprinkle of Tajín. Otherwise, cut the apples into wedges and dip them in your favorite brand of hot honey, like Nate's Hot Honey. Give your popcorn a mouthwatering mix of swicy seasonings using cinnamon, sugar, and red cayenne pepper. Sprinkle your next slice of avocado toast with crushed red chile flakes and a drizzle of agave nectar for a fiber filled snack that's teeming with swicy great taste. The possibilities are endless.