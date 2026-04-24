The Swicy Snack A Dietitian Recommends For A Filling, High-Fiber Bite

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If you like a snack that's sweet with a little bit of heat, then you may just be a fan of the flavor profile known as "swicy." That is, a delightful combination of both sweet and spicy. There are many different ways to team up these tastes into a dynamic duo that's both delicious and nutritious. We spoke to Angel Luk, an expert and registered dietician, to get her advice on the very best options for a swicy snack that doesn't skimp on the fiber. "I would recommend homemade or store-bought sweet and spicy roasted chickpeas," she recommends.

With fiber quickly surpassing protein as the new nutritional trend, finding foods that can both suit your swicy snack desires and provide proper nutrients may feel like a tall order, but it doesn't have to be. Of roasted chickpeas, Luk mentions, "This swicy snack would offer a lot of plant-based protein and fiber that improves blood sugar management and appetite control." There are plenty of different store-bought roasted chickpea varieties to choose from, like these Biena Chickpea Snacks, but preparing a batch of your own is nearly as easy.

Start with a basic recipe for crispy chickpeas, which you can prepare in a skillet on the stovetop. Alternatively, you can make this snack in an air fryer or the oven. Choose your favorite swicy ingredients such as smoked paprika or hot honey for a fully customized treat that's sure to fill and fulfill. In no time, you'll have a filling, high-fiber snack.