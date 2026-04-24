The Common Storage Mistake That Can Ruin Expensive Liquor

People build spirit collections for a variety of reasons. Whatever brings you into it, there's one thing that unites hobbyist compilers: the desire to keep their liquor collections in top condition. Avoiding common home bar organization mistakes is the first way to prevent ruining your expensive liquors. To understand the regular oversights people make with their costly bottles, Tasting Table touched base with a seasoned expert, chief mixologist, and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, Molly Horn. "The number-one mistake is storing anything full-proof or over on its side instead of upright," said Horn.

It's a well-known recommendation to never store whiskey on its side, and the reason extends to other strong spirits as well. Full-proof liquors, as Horn mentioned, will work against the cork at the top of the bottle, degrading it as time goes on. Eventually, the liquor that you spent valuable cash on will degrade the cork, which could lead to leakage from the bottle at worst, or at the very least, sentiment build-up in the bottle. Wherever you keep your liquor, it's important to make sure the bottom of the bottle is on a flat surface, outside of direct light or excessive heat.