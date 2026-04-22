The Major Difference Between Spices And Herbs

While the breadth of ingredients that fall under the moniker of "spices" is deeply complex, herbs are a bit simpler. Really, any plant leaves that we use for flavoring are considered an herb. Some sources will state that herbs must come from non-woody plants, but that definition is scientific rather than culinary. Botanically, plants without woody stems are considered herbaceous, but in the kitchen all that matters is that we're seasoning with the leaves. By way of explanation, you need look no further than common herbs like rosemary and bay. Both of these come from woody plants — rosemary is a shrub and bay laurel is a small tree — but both are also undeniably herbs. Of course, plenty of herbs also come from herbaceous plants. Parsley, for example, is a biennial herb in the carrot family that grows with tender stems and dies back in the winter.

There are also a few plants that give us both herbs and spices in a single package. You can look to the cilantro-versus-coriander question for an example. In the U.S., cilantro refers to the leaves and stems of the plant — the herb part — whereas coriander is the seeds. Elsewhere in the world, the name "coriander" is also used for the leaves. While that might seem a touch confusing, we do the same with fennel. The tender fronds are excellent with salmon, while the anise-like seeds are a key ingredient in Italian sausage.

The question of herbs-versus-spices is almost like the difference between fruits and vegetables, at least in the sense that it doesn't really affect your cooking. It may be helpful to be able to define the difference between these types of seasonings, but the more important piece is how you use them.