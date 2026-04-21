The Farmers Market Essential Most People Forget To Bring

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Among the 11 mistakes to avoid when shopping at a farmers' market is forgetting to bring a reusable shopping bag — but people often forget to grab a cooler packed with ice, especially in the warmer months. A cooler is a farmers market essential that will ensure you're storing and transporting your market finds safely back home.

Fresh and frozen meats, fish, eggs, cheeses, and other dairy products need to stay at the right temperature to ensure they don't become unsafe to eat. Anything that's not shelf stable benefits from riding in the cooler — including cut fruit. If it's exceptionally hot out, you may even want to throw in baked goods or sweets so they don't melt on the drive home.

Another perk of bringing a cooler is that you don't have to carefully time your visit to grab cold foods at the end of the shopping trip. Vendors at the farmers market tend to have limited supplies, and you don't want them selling out before you can get to your favorite stalls. This is also why researching the market vendors in advance is one of the 15 tips for shopping at a farmers market.