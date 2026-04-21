The One-Ingredient Secret To Even Better-Tasting Glazed Donuts

Few treats are quite as decadent as a warm, freshly baked glazed donut. Even if you can't always make it to a bakery or Krispy Kreme to grab them right off the line, you can recreate the experience at home. Just a few seconds in the microwave can perk up any glazed donut and make it taste fresh again. If you want to take the experience to the next level, try spreading a tiny bit of butter on top of your donut before warming it up.

The microwave is widely considered the best way to revive stale donuts. Krispy Kreme recommends doing it for just 8 seconds. That's all it takes to make the dough soft and chewy while melting the glaze without making it so hot that it can burn you. To improve the experience, you just need a few small dollops of salted butter on top of the donut before reheating. Then 8 to 10 seconds in the microwave is enough time for the butter to melt, mix with the glaze, and soak into the donut.

The butter adds a silky, rich new dimension to the already delicious donut, making it a little more moist and adding a hint of complementary saltiness. You don't have to use salted butter, but it definitely adds to the experience. If you want to elevate the donut even further, try sprinkling a little nutmeg on top before heating.