What Makes A Great BBQ Sauce For Beef Ribs, According To A Pro Chef

America is overflowing in great barbecue sauce options, but not every style is the best for your beef ribs. Over the last few centuries, regional barbecue styles in the country have evolved tons of different takes on sauce, but a lot of those developed alongside a preference for pork. East of the Mississippi, from Memphis to the Carolinas, pork ribs are king, and most people throwing ribs on the grill at home are probably thinking baby back ribs first and foremost. But the different cuts of beef ribs bring a whole different flavor to the game, and so your standard favorite barbecue sauce may not be right for them. So we decided to reach out to a pro chef, Dennis Littley, the culinary expert behind Ask Chef Dennis, to hear his thoughts on what makes a barbecue sauce ideal for beef ribs specifically.

Littley tells us, "As far as what makes a great BBQ sauce for beef ribs, it's all about finding a balance between sweetness, acidity, and smokiness." His suggestion is to look for tomato-based barbecue sauces that lean towards brown sugar and vinegar. Thankfully most popular barbecue sauce brands are tomato-based, as that is the standard for the Kansas City-style that is the basis for most store-bought sauces, and Texas and Memphis also feature sauce styles that lean on the tomato/ketchup base. But Littley admits there is no one answer here, saying, "On the other hand, BBQ sauces with more complex flavors, i.e., molasses or coffee for smoked ribs, will provide a different, deeper layer of flavor to your dish."