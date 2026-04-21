This Buzzy Seattle Coffee Shop Is Blending Hawaiian And Korean Flavors In A New Way

Seattle is famous for its coffee culture, in no small part thanks to the opening of the first Starbucks just outside of Pike Place Market in 1971. Seattle has since become a hot spot of coffee innovation, so you might think that the city is maxed out on its need for niche, local coffee shops. Thankfully, local indie coffee shops still exist in Seattle; in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, one pop-up turned brick-and-mortar cafe is providing bold flavors to brighten up Seattle's famously gloomy weather.

Orange Goose Coffee is a Hawaiian and Korean-inspired cafe that started as a pop up in April of 2024. What first began with two signature espresso-based drinks — one with clarified pineapple juice and coconut cream and another with grated ube — has evolved into a permanent operation.

The founder, Polu Arsiga moved from Honolulu to Seattle for school, but eventually ditched school and later began to learn the coffee trade with a coffee cart back in Hawaii. He returned to Seattle a few years later and began doing more coffee pop-ups out of his apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. After doing events, continued pop-ups, and fundraising, Arsiga opened up a permanent space in March of 2026, where he built out the interior of the coffee shop by hand.