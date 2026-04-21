This Buzzy Seattle Coffee Shop Is Blending Hawaiian And Korean Flavors In A New Way
Seattle is famous for its coffee culture, in no small part thanks to the opening of the first Starbucks just outside of Pike Place Market in 1971. Seattle has since become a hot spot of coffee innovation, so you might think that the city is maxed out on its need for niche, local coffee shops. Thankfully, local indie coffee shops still exist in Seattle; in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, one pop-up turned brick-and-mortar cafe is providing bold flavors to brighten up Seattle's famously gloomy weather.
Orange Goose Coffee is a Hawaiian and Korean-inspired cafe that started as a pop up in April of 2024. What first began with two signature espresso-based drinks — one with clarified pineapple juice and coconut cream and another with grated ube — has evolved into a permanent operation.
The founder, Polu Arsiga moved from Honolulu to Seattle for school, but eventually ditched school and later began to learn the coffee trade with a coffee cart back in Hawaii. He returned to Seattle a few years later and began doing more coffee pop-ups out of his apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. After doing events, continued pop-ups, and fundraising, Arsiga opened up a permanent space in March of 2026, where he built out the interior of the coffee shop by hand.
Bold flavors in a coffee-centric city
The menu features creative Hawaiian and Korean-inspired beverages, and all of the coffee drinks use syrups that have been made in-house. One of the stand-out drinks, Da Ube, is made with espresso, grated ube, and coconut cream with your choice of milk; while the Maple Star uses maple syrup that's been infused for 24 hours with toasted star anise, cardamom, and orange zest. The Smokey the Bear is made with toasted cardamom honey syrup and a small wood chip smoking device is placed on top of the latte before serving, infusing the drink with deep smoky notes. The menu also features a selection of Rishi teas, as well as tea-based drinks like a hojicha latte.
Goods from local artists and makers like ceramics, bags, keychains, and prints fill the shelves of the light-filled shop, and small treats and snacks are available to accompany your drink, like butter mochi with dried persimmon and strawberry jam. Arsiga is still tinkering with operations and daily hours, so it's best to check the shop's Instagram page for the latest updates if you plan to visit. If Orange Goose Coffee happens to be closed, there are plenty of other great coffee roasters in Seattle to visit.