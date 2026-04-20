Turn Mayonnaise Into A Sweet And Savory Spread With This Breakfast Table Staple
Mayonnaise probably has a spot in your fridge, most likely somewhere within reach. After all, this is one of the key ingredients you need when making deli sandwiches, egg salads, and many other beloved dishes. It's become more of a habit than a condiment at this point, so much so that we forget there are still quite a few ways to elevate the flavor of mayonnaise. You can even turn it into a uniquely flavorful spread with one breakfast staple: maple syrup.
We all know what mayonnaise tastes like. But, a lot of the time, it's just an abundance of partially tangy richness that borders on one-note monotony. This is why you need maple syrup's warm and woodsy sweetness to contrast its underwhelming lack of depth. Combined together in a 2:1 ratio, mayonnaise and maple syrup make a condiment that's sweet, tangy, and creamy at its base, with a lightly lingering savory tone. The spread also offers layers upon layers of hidden nuances, such as a vanilla-like softness and a floral, nutty scent. Just a spread, and this complex combo of ingredients can take any ordinary dish from merely good to unforgettable. Needless to say, it's a breakfast sandwich game-changer, but if need be, you can just as easily fold it into lunch and dinner recipes for an instant flavor boost.
Maple mayo, a jack-of-all-trades
Anything you'd typically use classic mayonnaise for, consider swapping it with this maple syrup twist. Sandwiches alone already makes for an incredibly expansive category. That oh-so-familiar BLT sandwich will feel brand new with this condiment upgrade, and even better with a spicy spin if you mix hot sauce into the maple mayo. Perhaps add in maple-candied bacon for a more cohesive taste and extra texture. Leaning into maple syrup's autumn proclivity, use this spread to make a seasonal sandwich featuring turkey, apple, and other fall harvest favorites. Come summertime, maple mayo is also a fantastic companion for your grilled chicken sandwiches during cookouts. You can even pair it with a maple mayo-dressed coleslaw.
On roasted salmon (or other fish) filets, maple mayo is also a phenomenal glaze. As a flavoring, it can also benefit from other spices, or even mustard, to intensify its savoriness. Not just meat, but all kinds of fresh produce can do with a spread of this condiment. Slather maple mayo on grilled Mexican street corn, and take the opportunity to give it some fun Mexican twists. Throw in a squeeze of lime juice or a tablespoon of chipotle in adobo sauce, and you have yourself a new, go-to condiment for Mexican dishes.
Whichever version of maple mayo you end up making, it's also good as a dipping sauce. It's as incredible with fried chicken tenders and wings as it is with snack foods, such as chips, fries, and pretzels. Got some grilled meat skewers that are a bit too dry? Maple mayo can even be the quick and tasty fix that you never knew you needed.