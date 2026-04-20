Turn Mayonnaise Into A Sweet And Savory Spread With This Breakfast Table Staple

Mayonnaise probably has a spot in your fridge, most likely somewhere within reach. After all, this is one of the key ingredients you need when making deli sandwiches, egg salads, and many other beloved dishes. It's become more of a habit than a condiment at this point, so much so that we forget there are still quite a few ways to elevate the flavor of mayonnaise. You can even turn it into a uniquely flavorful spread with one breakfast staple: maple syrup.

We all know what mayonnaise tastes like. But, a lot of the time, it's just an abundance of partially tangy richness that borders on one-note monotony. This is why you need maple syrup's warm and woodsy sweetness to contrast its underwhelming lack of depth. Combined together in a 2:1 ratio, mayonnaise and maple syrup make a condiment that's sweet, tangy, and creamy at its base, with a lightly lingering savory tone. The spread also offers layers upon layers of hidden nuances, such as a vanilla-like softness and a floral, nutty scent. Just a spread, and this complex combo of ingredients can take any ordinary dish from merely good to unforgettable. Needless to say, it's a breakfast sandwich game-changer, but if need be, you can just as easily fold it into lunch and dinner recipes for an instant flavor boost.