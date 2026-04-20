This Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Frozen Protein Is My Go-To For Weeknight Meals
I love discovering random Trader Joe's products that I'd previously passed by. It feels like a treasure hunt, except you get to consume the prize. If you're seeking a scrumptious and versatile protein item, I have just the item for you. Next time you're at the grocery chain, grab the Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp from the freezer aisle next to the other seafood dishes (mine was in the end-cap freezer, for whatever reason). It has 7 grams of protein per serving, with three servings per bag. I tested out a dozen shrimp-laden items from Trader Joe's, and the package of breaded shrimp came out toward the top of the list. It was my No. 3 pick overall, falling under more heavily flavored items like Thai gyoza and shrimp noodle rolls. Considering that the breaded shrimp is only seasoned with salt, that's quite a feat and a huge compliment compared to the likes of ginger, garlic, and coriander leaf.
The secret is in the breading, made from tapioca starch and coconut flour. It creates the perfect crisp yet somewhat chewy exterior that wonderfully complements the crustacean's succulence. It has a barely-there coconut taste, but I'd say the coconut flour and tapioca starch combination create a relatively mild-tasting exterior that makes the shrimp incredibly easy to incorporate in your meals. You don't have to be gluten-free or celiac to appreciate these, which makes them a terrific item to buy for your household.
What you can make with the shrimp and what customers say about them
Rather than crisp, jagged panko fried shrimp, the gluten-free shrimp have a uniform, batter-like exterior that makes them a tasty fit for dishes like shrimp tacos or honey walnut shrimp. There's no shortage of ways to eat them. People say they use them in burrito bowls, sushi rolls, pasta, and more. But I didn't even make it that far — every time I made them, I ate them directly from the pan. No added seasoning, no mix-ins, nothing. Some suggest using an air fryer to give it a thoroughly crunchy texture. I heated them in a pan, and they turned out fine. I made them with oil as directed and another time without oil. I preferred the less oily iteration, and it still crisped up nicely.
People love this stuff, not just me. One person created an entire Reddit thread raving about the shrimp. "Listen, the Trader Joe's GF Breaded Shrimp are so good, and I need you all to buy them so that they don't take them from me," the Redditor said. And I'm not alone in eating the shrimp on their own; others mention doing the same. There is some negative chatter, too, though. People mentioned that they didn't like the powdery texture. And multiple people said that their stomachs hurt after consumption,, which could be related to potential gluten cross-contamination, but it's hard to know for sure. Other celiac customers said that they don't have any issues with the product.
Admittedly, the $9.99 price tag for 12 ounces isn't a bargain, but I've noticed that gluten-free items tend to be more expensive, no matter where you buy them from. Other reviewers share similar sentiments — enjoying the product, but noting the price. If you are willing to budget these into your grocery haul, you may be just as fond of them as me.