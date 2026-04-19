For Crispy Fried Fish, Skip This Ingredient In The Batter

When you're making fried food, the batter is only one of the most important elements in determining the crispiness in the final outcome. Oftentimes, it might even be the main difference between a plate of classic British fish and chips that clears out instantly, and something that makes you wish you had just ordered takeout instead. To achieve a perfectly crisp exterior, you just need to forego eggs the next time you're whisking up a batter. It sounds unthinkable, we know, but this actually works.

In a typical batter, eggs are an irreplaceable staple. The thick consistency serves as a binding agent that helps the breading stick together and properly coat the protein (or fish, in our case). The downside, however, is that it also has a chunkiness that doesn't exactly translate into a shattering, crumbly crisp. Instead, you might be left with a doughy bite, weighing down the fish's exterior with a heaviness that nobody wants in their deep-fried, breaded fish.

An eggless batter does the exact opposite of that. Without the egg clumping up the texture, your fish will come out of the frying pan with a much thinner coating. This means extra crispiness, brittling and shattering under your teeth as you bite into the fish. Not to worry, this won't affect the quality of the batter, as long as you've got a different binding agent to help out.