For Crispy Fried Fish, Skip This Ingredient In The Batter
When you're making fried food, the batter is only one of the most important elements in determining the crispiness in the final outcome. Oftentimes, it might even be the main difference between a plate of classic British fish and chips that clears out instantly, and something that makes you wish you had just ordered takeout instead. To achieve a perfectly crisp exterior, you just need to forego eggs the next time you're whisking up a batter. It sounds unthinkable, we know, but this actually works.
In a typical batter, eggs are an irreplaceable staple. The thick consistency serves as a binding agent that helps the breading stick together and properly coat the protein (or fish, in our case). The downside, however, is that it also has a chunkiness that doesn't exactly translate into a shattering, crumbly crisp. Instead, you might be left with a doughy bite, weighing down the fish's exterior with a heaviness that nobody wants in their deep-fried, breaded fish.
An eggless batter does the exact opposite of that. Without the egg clumping up the texture, your fish will come out of the frying pan with a much thinner coating. This means extra crispiness, brittling and shattering under your teeth as you bite into the fish. Not to worry, this won't affect the quality of the batter, as long as you've got a different binding agent to help out.
Which ingredients can replace eggs?
For crispy-fried, British-style fish, an egg-free beer batter is exactly what you need. Not only does the beer brown incredibly well thanks to its sugar content, but it also adds a malty, slightly savory undertone that complements the fish's mild sweetness. Just make sure you use the right type of beer for a frying batter, such as a lager with a balanced, not too bitter flavor profile. The beer should also be light enough in texture to maintain a quintessential crispiness after frying, with tiny carbonated bubble pockets that subtly boost the eating experience. Then, you've also got sparkling water or soda. It works in a similar effect as beer, albeit without the same flavors simmering underneath.
Beer isn't the only egg substitute you can try. Milk or buttermilk can also stand in, especially for folks in search of a Southern twist on crispy fried fish. Let the filets soak in the milk for about half an hour, and you will get the most tender, sweetest fish imaginable. Contrasting that interior is the crispy breading, which you can help stick better by dusting the fish with a sprinkle of flour first. You can even get a little creative and replace the breadcrumbs with self-rising flour and your favorite spices for a flavorful crust.
Mustard is a multi-purpose condiment and another fantastic stand-in for eggs as it makes a fantastic binder and creates an even better flavoring. If you also want that airy puffiness often seen from British chippies, throw in a pinch of baking powder as well for crispy fried fish in no time.